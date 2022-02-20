Carey Thomas Ford Sells 1,639 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$113,838.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,609,889.93.

On Thursday, February 17th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$71.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.06. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of C$24.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$953.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$62.50 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.27.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

