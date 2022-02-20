Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Insider Sells $95,925.90 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $95,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BFLY opened at $5.23 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

BFLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

