Miguel M. Calado Sells 2,000 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.93. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.81%.
HNI Company Profile
HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HNI (HNI)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.