Miguel M. Calado Sells 2,000 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.93. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

