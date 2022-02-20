Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Yandex by 78.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 177,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,181 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Yandex by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,126,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,788,000 after purchasing an additional 209,723 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 38,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Yandex has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $87.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

