Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,520,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after buying an additional 117,112 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,995,000 after buying an additional 772,892 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.53 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.62.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

