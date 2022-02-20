Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 449 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after purchasing an additional 245,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $142.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.82. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

