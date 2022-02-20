Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

