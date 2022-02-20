Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NYSE MTH opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.23.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

