Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 632.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of RPRX opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

