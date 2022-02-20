Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 754.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $304.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.72. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $307.76.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.75.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.