Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.49. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.