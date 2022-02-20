Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,522,900 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,522,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after acquiring an additional 869,479 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 985,740 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARA stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

