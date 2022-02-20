AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.00

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.14.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get AAON alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $287,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AAON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AAON by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.