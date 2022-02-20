Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $158.99.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Veritiv by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Veritiv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

