BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Tenaris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

NYSE TS opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.

TS has been the subject of several research reports. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.