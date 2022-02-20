Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,883 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,487,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,538,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,059 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

