Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

UBA opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.