Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,311 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 28.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $206.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $195.92 and a one year high of $241.06.

