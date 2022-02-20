Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,779,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,253,733 shares of company stock worth $536,613,282 and sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

