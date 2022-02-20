Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $264.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $230.89 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.71.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

