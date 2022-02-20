Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 136,400 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 55.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 75.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 104,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN opened at $28.50 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASPN. Cowen increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

