PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on PRTC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $32.95 on Friday. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

