Short Interest in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Drops By 16.9%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 812,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $2.03 on Friday. Diginex has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Diginex by 1,027.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

