Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,831 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $62,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:AWR opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

