Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,822 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $63,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 336.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 343,025 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2,372.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after buying an additional 305,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 40.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after buying an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.50.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $180.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.26. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

