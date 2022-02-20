Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,541,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 380,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $64,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth $127,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

TMX opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

