Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $65.25 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $65,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after acquiring an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Polaris by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,911 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Polaris by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after acquiring an additional 404,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Polaris by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $124.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PII. Citigroup initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

