Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Shoe Carnival worth $65,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVL opened at $30.81 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $867.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $356.34 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

