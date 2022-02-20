Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 6,063 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

NYSE ASIX opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $962.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.75.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.