Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Spire stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

