Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.
Spire stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
