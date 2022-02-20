CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 133,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,066,000 after buying an additional 37,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CommScope by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CommScope by 222.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

