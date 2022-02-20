Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker Sells 2,017 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $126,970.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $189.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

