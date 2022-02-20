Howard W. Robin Sells 12,480 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKTR. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

