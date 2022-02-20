Jason Beddow Sells 15,000 Shares of Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) Stock

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) insider Jason Beddow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.05 ($7.18), for a total value of A$150,750.00 ($107,678.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Get Argo Investments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Argo Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Argo Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.