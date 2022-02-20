Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) EVP Sells 42,893 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $174,145.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $22,317,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

