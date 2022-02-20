Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $22.86 on Friday. Redfin has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $119,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,607,379. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Redfin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Redfin by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

