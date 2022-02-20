EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $9.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,125.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,478,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,196,000 after acquiring an additional 219,618 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,105 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.