Truist Financial Trims Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price to $42.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $119,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,607,379. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Redfin by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Redfin by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 55,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.