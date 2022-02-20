StockNews.com Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Hold

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RJF. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $108.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,330,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,608,000 after acquiring an additional 240,552 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 590,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

