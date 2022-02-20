Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MIT stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Mason Industrial Technology has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 206,330 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 508,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

