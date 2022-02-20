Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $67,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

