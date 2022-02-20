Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,009 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 42.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $816.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

