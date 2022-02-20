Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $127.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.55.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.