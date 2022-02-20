Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 469.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,935,000 after buying an additional 228,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after purchasing an additional 128,577 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,266,000 after purchasing an additional 114,222 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,992,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,717,000 after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of HALO opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

