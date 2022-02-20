Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Civeo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter worth $1,050,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Civeo by 45.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $165,004.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,134 shares of company stock worth $2,239,838. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

CVEO opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $322.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.33. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $25.28.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

