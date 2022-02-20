QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,036 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in QIWI were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QIWI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QIWI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in QIWI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in QIWI by 843.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QIWI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Get QIWI alerts:

QIWI stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. QIWI plc has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QIWI plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.60%. QIWI’s payout ratio is presently 33.62%.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

QIWI Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.