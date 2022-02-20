Credit Suisse AG Has $1.63 Million Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in ProAssurance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

