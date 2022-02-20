Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 111,593 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $103,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $443,375. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.