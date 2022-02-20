The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,601,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after buying an additional 42,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCX stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

