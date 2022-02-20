Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.58

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 1573143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,319,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,672,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,404,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in Squarespace by 34.6% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

